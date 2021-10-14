Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Tells DC Circ. To Toss 5.9 GHz Challenge

By J. Edward Moreno (October 14, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is asking the D.C. Circuit to back its order to repurpose a 5.9 gigahertz spectrum band for internet use and unlicensed use, saying the challenge to the order contained "unsubstantiated claims" about how the spectrum should be used.

In a brief filed Wednesday, the FCC responded to accusations from a nonprofit data network and a pair of highway safety groups challenging the agency's decision separately that were later consolidated by the D.C. Circuit.

The FCC, which ended the band's reservation for a future U.S. Department of Transportation-sanctioned "intelligent transportation system," derided claims that the spectrum "must be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!