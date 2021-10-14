FCC Tells DC Circ. To Toss 5.9 GHz Challenge

By J. Edward Moreno (October 14, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is asking the D.C. Circuit to back its order to repurpose a 5.9 gigahertz spectrum band for internet use and unlicensed use, saying the challenge to the order contained "unsubstantiated claims" about how the spectrum should be used. In a brief filed Wednesday, the FCC responded to accusations from a nonprofit data network and a pair of highway safety groups challenging the agency's decision separately that were later consolidated by the D.C. Circuit. The FCC, which ended the band's reservation for a future U.S. Department of Transportation-sanctioned "intelligent transportation system," derided claims that the spectrum "must be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS