Biden Admin. Plans 'Ambitious' Wind Farms On US Coastline

By Lauren Berg (October 13, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Wednesday said her agency is working on an "ambitious roadmap" to develop wind farms along almost the entire U.S. coastline, as part of the Biden administration's goal to increase renewable energy production. During a speech at a wind power industry conference in Boston, Haaland announced plans for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to potentially lease federal waters in the Gulf of Maine, the Gulf of Mexico, and off the coast of the mid-Atlantic states as well as North and South Carolina, California and Oregon. "The Interior Department is laying out an...

