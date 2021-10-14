Biden's 24/7 Plan To Unsnarl Supply Chain Not A Panacea

By Linda Chiem (October 14, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The collective pledge by ports, railways and many private companies in the United States to operate 24/7 may remedy supply chain bottlenecks through the holidays, but experts warn that the agreement between the White House, labor unions and business isn't a panacea for worker shortages and logistical hurdles. The White House on Wednesday announced initiatives for a 90-day sprint to blunt the impacts of supply-chain logjams stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, enlisting companies to ramp up staffing and embrace round-the-clock hours to more quickly move goods off cargo container ships, onto the docks, into warehouse and distribution centers, and onto trucks, railways and beyond. Business reopenings,...

