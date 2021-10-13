Pain Doc Tells NY Jury Consulting Work Didn't Hurt Patients

By Emily Field (October 13, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The New York opioid trial resumed Wednesday, with a Florida pain specialist asserting that her paid work giving presentations on behalf of pharmaceutical companies didn't pose a risk to her patients. Under questioning from John Oleske, senior enforcement counsel for New York, Dr. Melanie Rosenblatt, an expert witness for Teva-Cephalon, said she didn't believe that attending speaker program events compromised the safety and treatment of patients to whom she prescribed opioids. "You don't think being paid by these drug companies, and not asking them any questions about their practices beyond what they tell you voluntarily — you don't think that poses...

