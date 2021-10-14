Facebook Resists Sharing Private Posts In Myanmar Case

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 14, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Facebook urged a D.C. federal judge to reconsider part of its "sweeping and unprecedented" order that would grant Gambia access to users' private communications on its platform, citing "severe unintended consequences" of doing so. A D.C. magistrate judge had ordered Facebook to hand over a trove of information to assist an arbitration related to government officials in Myanmar who allegedly tried to enable the genocide of Rohingya people, Myanmar's Muslim minority. Facebook wrote in a Wednesday objection that it was fine with providing public information from accounts, groups and pages removed in 2018 for violating its conditions but strongly resisted handing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS