11th Circ. Denies Strip Club's Bid For Extended Alcohol Sales

By Brett Barrouquere (October 15, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit denied a former Atlanta-area strip club's efforts to extend the hours when it can sell alcohol, saying the club doesn't have a vested right to serve drinks into the wee hours despite a city ordinance barring late-night sales. WBY Inc., which did business as Follies, has a vested interest in having a liquor license, but not a vested interest in a license that lets it sell booze beyond the proscribed cut-off time in the city of Chamblee's ordinance, the court said Thursday. When the city adopted Ordinance 754 in 2018, it curtailed the hours during which liquor could be sold...

