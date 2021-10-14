Shkreli Wants FTC's Monopolization Trial Pushed Back

By Nadia Dreid (October 14, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Disgraced former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli wants his mid-December civil trial pushed back to May, telling the New York federal judge overseeing the bench trial that without a delay he will be facing a "Hobson's choice" that could leave him in jail an extra year. Shkreli is participating in something — the public version of his letter to the court redacts exactly what — that will qualify him for early release in April 2022, a year ahead of schedule, he told U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on Wednesday. But if he takes time off to participate in the December bench trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS