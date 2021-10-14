Cosby Facing More Sex Abuse Claims After Axed Conviction

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 14, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A former "Cosby Show" actress launched a $25 million lawsuit on Thursday accusing Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in a New Jersey hotel 31 years ago, joining the dozens of women who have accused him of sexual assault. The complaint by Lili Bernard, who has previously aired her accusations to media outlets, comes a little more than three months after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby's conviction in the lone criminal case he's faced over sexual assault allegations. The ordeal left her with "psychological, mental and physical trauma" that will cost money to treat, according to her complaint, filed...

