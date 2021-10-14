LA City Councilman, Ex-USC Dean Face Corruption Charges

By Lauren Berg (October 14, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Longtime Los Angeles politician Mark Ridley-Thomas and a former University of Southern California dean were indicted Wednesday over allegations that they orchestrated a bribery scheme to provide a relative of the politician's with a university job in exchange for his support on lucrative social work contracts for the school. Ridley-Thomas, 66, now a Los Angeles city councilman, and Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, a former dean of the School of Social Work at USC, face a 20-count indictment on corruption charges related to a scheme that federal prosecutors said stems from Ridley-Thomas' time on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors....

