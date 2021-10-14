Radio Frequency Suits Force FCC To Address Health Impact

By Kelcee Griffis (October 14, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is dealing with a pair of lawsuits challenging wireless safety rules put in place before the era of 5G and ubiquitous Wi-Fi, highlighting activists' concerns over the proliferation of invisible radio frequency signals, as well as heightened health consciousness brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and growing interest in personal wellness. The lawsuits, both brought by activist group Children's Health Defense, could force the FCC to more clearly and carefully address perceived dangers of wireless technology as it crafts regulations for the industry, experts told Law360. "What's happened in the last two years as a result of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS