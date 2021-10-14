Fenwick-Led Software Company Among 3 IPOs Raising $1.2B

By Tom Zanki (October 14, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Fenwick-led software development platform GitLab began trading Thursday after pricing an $801 million initial public offering that was above its range, leading two other newly minted public companies that raised a combined $1.2 billion. San Francisco-based GitLab, advised by Fenwick & West LLP, sold 10.4 million shares at $77 each, easily beating its price range of $66 to $69, which was raised on Tuesday from an original estimate of $55 to $60. Companies sometimes raise their IPO price ranges if they find investor demand is stronger than anticipated. Venture-backed GitLab was joined by telecommunications tower operator IHS Holding Limited, which raised...

