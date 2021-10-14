Albright Gives Attys Carte Blanche To Seal Patent Filings

By Dani Kass (October 14, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas will no longer require attorneys in patent cases to get permission before filing sealed documents with confidential information so long as they follow up promptly with a public, redacted version, according to a recent order. The judge, who oversees a substantial portion of the country's patent litigation, on Wednesday issued a standing order with his new policy on sealing documents. While Judge Albright will no longer require permission for such filings, litigants will have seven days to file a public version of a document. "As a public forum, the court...

