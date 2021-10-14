Fla. High Court Passes On Discovery Disparity Question

By Nathan Hale (October 14, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed denials of two personal injury defendants' bids to block disclosure about their attorneys' or insurers' financial relationships with medical expert witnesses, but the justices declined to address the lower courts' questions of whether a 2017 ruling has unfairly resulted in defendants being treated differently than plaintiffs. Over the dissent of one of its members, the state's highest court stuck to a narrow approach in reviewing the two cases that came before it on questions certified by the Fourth and Fifth Districts. Both appeals courts asked whether the Supreme Court's holdings in Worley v. Central...

