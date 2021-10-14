Prof. Says Navy Employment Can't Excuse Harassment

By Grace Dixon (October 14, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A national defense expert suing Navy personnel for harassment and retaliation in Maryland federal court pushed back against their attempt to dodge her suit by claiming immunity as federal employees, saying the allegations are outside the scope of their employment. University of Idaho professor Lilian Alessa urged the court on Wednesday not to toss her claims that Todd Boone and Edward Westfall spread false rumors about her security clearance being revoked and that she'd had an extramarital affair after she alleged sexist and religious-based discrimination. The pair can't claim sovereign immunity to protect themselves, she argued, because they were not acting...

