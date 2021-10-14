Zendesk Wants 9th Circ. To Affirm Ax Of Investors' Breach Suit

By Allison Grande (October 14, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Software company Zendesk is urging the Ninth Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a putative securities class action accusing it of concealing a 2016 data breach, arguing that it never lied to or misled investors about the strength of its data security program. In an answering brief filed Wednesday, Zendesk fired back at investors' bid to convince the Ninth Circuit to revive their claims that the global software company violated securities-fraud law by publicly stating that its data security was "of the highest quality," even though its alleged failure to abide by "basic security practices" led to a 2016 breach that...

