FTC Reaches Deal In Suit Over Alleged Inmate Call Plan Scam

By J. Edward Moreno (October 15, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday approved the stipulated settlement agreement between the Federal Trade Commission and a man it accused of running a $1.2 million scam advertising fake unlimited inmate calling plans.

The cashless settlement calls for notices to customers that the claims of unlimited calling were false and a series of compliance monitoring orders as well as a permanent injunction. The FTC voted unanimously to approve the stipulated final order, which was approved by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Thursday.

The settlement follows a September order that permanently bans the defendants from offering inmate calling services.

The settlement...

