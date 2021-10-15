FTC Reaches Deal In Suit Over Alleged Inmate Call Plan Scam

By J. Edward Moreno (October 15, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday approved the stipulated settlement agreement between the Federal Trade Commission and a man it accused of running a $1.2 million scam advertising fake unlimited inmate calling plans. The cashless settlement calls for notices to customers that the claims of unlimited calling were false and a series of compliance monitoring orders as well as a permanent injunction. The FTC voted unanimously to approve the stipulated final order, which was approved by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Thursday. The settlement follows a September order that permanently bans the defendants from offering inmate calling services. The settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS