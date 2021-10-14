MyPhillyLawyer Boss Slams Ex-Staffer's Harassment Claims

By Matt Fair (October 14, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The managing partner of Philadelphia-based personal injury firm MyPhillyLawyer forcefully denied allegations during testimony on Thursday that he made an inappropriate comment to an ex-paralegal who's now pursuing a sexual harassment case against her erstwhile employer. Dean Weitzman lashed out at a claim from former firm paralegal Kimberly Hayes accusing him of remarking that moving Hayes out of her office and into a cubicle closer to his own office would give him "something sexy to look at." "I try to maintain professional decorum. To have somebody say that I would ever say that I would have something sexy to look at...

