Cher Says Sonny's Widow Can't Turn Back Time On Royalties

By Craig Clough (October 14, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Cher sued Sonny Bono's widow in California federal court Thursday claiming she is owed royalties from the duo's 1960s and 1970s hits via a decades-old agreement giving her 50% of the Sonny & Cher musical catalog. The 1978 agreement was signed following Cher and Sonny Bono's divorce, granting Cher 50% ownership and control of all musical composition royalties, record royalties and other assets connected to the "Sonny & Cher" act, as well as any music written, co-written or acquired by Sonny Bono prior to Feb. 1, 1974, according to the suit. The lawsuit alleges a trust controlled by Bono's widow, Mary...

