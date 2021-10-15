Goodwin Snags Another Litigator From Manatt In SoCal

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 15, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP nabbed another litigation partner from Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP to join its Santa Monica office, continuing to bolster its West Coast litigation offerings. Adrianne Marshack, who works on complex commercial litigation and class actions and had been with Manatt for more than five years, will join Goodwin's complex litigation and dispute resolution practice, the firm announced Thursday. Marshack joins former colleague Matt Kanny, who left Manatt to co-lead Goodwin's Southern California litigation practice in August. Deborah Birnbach, co-chair of Goodwin's complex litigation and dispute resolution practice, said in a statement that the firm is continuing to grow...

