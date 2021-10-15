Copyright Law's Employment Test Is Frighteningly Outdated

By Matthew Fagan (October 15, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- In the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit case Horror Inc. v. Miller,[1] decided on Sept. 30, the author of the screenplay for "Friday the 13th" successfully argued that he was an independent contractor — and not an employee — of Manny Inc. when he wrote the movie. Consequently, he was able to exercise his copyright termination rights to nullify the assignment he had signed with Manny 40 years earlier. Whether an author is an employee or an independent contractor is an important determination for purposes of intellectual property ownership. However, the line between these two categories has become...

