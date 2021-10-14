Dental Co. To Pay $63M To End Investors' Price-Fixing Suit

By Dave Simpson (October 14, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Patterson Cos. Inc. has agreed to pay $63 million to end investors' class action in Minnesota federal court accusing the dental supply company of working with competitors to fix prices, according to the investors' unopposed bid for preliminary approval of the deal Thursday. The investors told the court that the deal is a good one because its total payout exceeds both the average and median settlement amounts in securities class actions resolved last year. "Likewise, it far eclipses the $10 million settlement amount for cases settled in the Eighth Circuit between 2011 and 2020," the investors said. "In fact, if approved,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS