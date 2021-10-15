DOJ Tells 2nd Circ. FIFA, US Soccer Pleading Standard Wrong

By Matthew Perlman (October 15, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the Second Circuit a lower court set the bar too high when it found that a sports promoter must show an "agreement to agree" between FIFA and U.S. Soccer before it can allege an antitrust violation preventing the promoter from hosting games in the U.S. Relevent Sports LLC filed an antitrust case in district court against the two governing bodies for soccer, alleging a conspiracy based on FIFA's rules that prevent Relevent from hosting games in the U.S. The DOJ filed an amicus brief Thursday assailing the district court's required standard to show the association's...

