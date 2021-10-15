Calif. Court OKs Warrant For PetroSaudi Arbitral Win

By Alyssa Aquino (October 15, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice finally secured a warrant for portions of a PetroSaudi unit's $380 million arbitration award that federal prosecutors say is linked to $1 billion allegedly stolen from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund. Prosecutors' fourth attempt to seize PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd.'s arbitral win passed muster at last, as U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer ruled Thursday that the U.S. had presented enough facts to tie a purported fraud scheme involving the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. with the $380 million arbitration award PetroSaudi Venezuela received for providing drilling services to Venezuela's state-owned oil company. "One of the hallmarks of money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS