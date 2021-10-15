Hotel Union Wants NJ Sheraton To Pay For Pandemic Layoffs

By Joyce Hanson (October 15, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A New York hospitality union has urged a New Jersey federal court to confirm three arbitration awards directing a Sheraton hotel to pay for severance and health fund contributions due to employees who were laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO, union alleged Thursday in its petition to confirm the three awards totaling $159,967 that Navika Capital Group LLC, doing business as Sheraton Mahwah Hotel, refuses to pay up even though the awards are a valid interpretation of the parties' collective bargaining agreement and its arbitration clause. The agreement, known...

