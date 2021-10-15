Microsoft, Insurer Escape Addiction Treatment Coverage Suit

By Rachel Stone (October 15, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal court dismissed a lawsuit alleging Microsoft and a Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate unlawfully failed to cover the cost of an employee's daughter's inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment, saying the tech company's health plan had discretion to decide what care was necessary. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour issued an order Thursday granting Microsoft and Premera Blue Cross' September motion for summary judgment on the Microsoft worker's 2020 federal benefits suit, which claimed Premera's coverage denial of her daughter's full stay at residential treatment center Sunrise flouted the terms of the Microsoft welfare plan. The court...

