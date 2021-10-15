DuPont, Others Must Face NJ Water Co.'s Pollution Suit

By Mike Curley (October 15, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge won't let Corteva Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc. and others escape a suit from Suez Water New Jersey Inc. alleging they allowed per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, into the state's waterways, saying the utility has sufficiently alleged injuries resulting from contamination. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo allowed the claims to go forward, first addressing Corteva and DuPont's argument that the court lacks jurisdiction over it. According to the order, E.I. DuPont — referred to in the order as Old DuPont, with the resulting company New DuPont — underwent restructuring,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS