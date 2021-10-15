Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DuPont, Others Must Face NJ Water Co.'s Pollution Suit

By Mike Curley (October 15, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge won't let Corteva Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc. and others escape a suit from Suez Water New Jersey Inc. alleging they allowed per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, into the state's waterways, saying the utility has sufficiently alleged injuries resulting from contamination.

In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo allowed the claims to go forward, first addressing Corteva and DuPont's argument that the court lacks jurisdiction over it.

According to the order, E.I. DuPont — referred to in the order as Old DuPont, with the resulting company New DuPont — underwent restructuring,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!