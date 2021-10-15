Rapper Young Thug Says Atlanta Concierge Lost His $1M Bag

By Brett Barrouquere (October 15, 2021, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Rapper Young Thug is suing the owners and management of an Atlanta apartment complex, saying the concierge service gave a Louis Vuitton bag containing $40,000 in cash, diamond jewelry and a hard drive containing 200 unreleased songs with an estimated value of at least $1 million to a stranger. Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, said in the suit filed Thursday in Gwinnett Superior Court an employee of The Trace Midtown apartments gave the bag to a stranger, even though there were explicit instructions not to do so. Williams is claiming negligent supervision and negligence by the apartment...

