Chubb Beats Simon Wiesenthal Center In Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (October 15, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization, lost its bid for coverage of its pandemic losses, after a California federal judge said the center failed to show that it sustained the type of insurable damage under its Chubb policy. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Thursday pointed to several Ninth Circuit decisions handed down earlier this month to support his finding that the center failed to allege direct physical loss or damage to its covered properties. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Simon Wiesenthal Center has offices located across the world in support of its mission to fight antisemitism...

