NJ Panel Undoes Cable Regulator's Prorated Bill Mandate

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 15, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday invalidated the state cable regulator's order that Altice must prorate customers' final bills, backing a federal judge's determination that the mandate encroaches upon federal law. The two-judge Appellate Division panel's decision allows Altice USA Inc. to enforce its "whole month" billing policy, where customers who cancel service before the month's end do not get a refund, a practice that drew a cease-and-desist order from the state's Board of Public Utilities. In its separate case Altice filed in federal court to challenge the BPU's order, the company convinced U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS