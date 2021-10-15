Tether To Pay CFTC $41M Over Stablecoin Reserve Claims

By Dean Seal (October 15, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Friday that Tether will pay $41 million to resolve allegations that it misled the market about its namesake stablecoin being "fully-backed" by U.S. dollars. The CFTC said Tether didn't back its tokens as it was required to do for more than two years. The derivatives regulator issued an order settling claims that between June 2016 and February 2019, Tether falsely represented that it had sufficient U.S. dollar reserves to back every one of its tokens, called tethers, in circulation. The company's stablecoin supply was "not 'fully-backed' the majority of the time," the CFTC said,...

