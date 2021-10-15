5 SPACs Hit Public Markets For $875M Total

By Charlie Innis (October 15, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Five special-purpose acquisition vehicles, steered by nine law firms, went public Friday after raising $875 million combined in initial public offerings, aiming to target companies for mergers in industries including technology, health care and cannabis. In what has been a kinetic year so far for capital markets, SPAC offerings continue to maintain a strong presence even as regulators begin sketching out plans to bring more oversight to the alternative funding vehicles. A total of 471 SPACs have priced an IPO as of Oct. 15, according to data tracking site Spacinsider.com. A special-purpose acquisition company is a shell entity, or blank-check company,...

