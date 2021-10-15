NY Counties Sound Alarm Over Doctor As Opioid Trial Witness

By Emily Field (October 15, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Two Long Island counties on Thursday told the New York state judge overseeing the state's opioid trial they're concerned that Teva wants to call a county legislator and doctor facing criminal charges, saying they're skeptical he will be able to give any relevant testimony. A year ago, Suffolk County legislator Dr. William Spencer was arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to trade oxycodone for sex, Suffolk and Nassau counties told Justice Jerry Garguilo of Suffolk County Supreme Court. Spencer has pled not guilty. Teva Pharmaceuticals didn't list Spencer as a potential witness until after his arrest, even though it knew...

