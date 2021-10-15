Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Won't Pause Ruling Axing Spire Pipeline Permit

By Morgan Conley (October 15, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday denied gas pipeline operator Spire's request for the high court to pause a D.C. Circuit order vacating a key permit for the now-completed $286 million, 65-mile pipeline that serves the St. Louis area.

Chief Justice John Roberts denied a request from Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Missouri, its affiliate gas utility, for the high court to prevent a D.C. Circuit order vacating a key permit for the pipeline from going into effect, Supreme Court Public Information Officer Kara Tershel said in an email Friday.

Scott Smith, the president of Spire STL, and Scott Carter, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!