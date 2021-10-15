High Court Won't Pause Ruling Axing Spire Pipeline Permit

By Morgan Conley (October 15, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday denied gas pipeline operator Spire's request for the high court to pause a D.C. Circuit order vacating a key permit for the now-completed $286 million, 65-mile pipeline that serves the St. Louis area. Chief Justice John Roberts denied a request from Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Missouri, its affiliate gas utility, for the high court to prevent a D.C. Circuit order vacating a key permit for the pipeline from going into effect, Supreme Court Public Information Officer Kara Tershel said in an email Friday. Scott Smith, the president of Spire STL, and Scott Carter, the...

