$93.5M Deals In Chicken Price-Fixing Row Get Initial OK

By Celeste Bott (October 15, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted early approval Friday to three settlements totaling $93.5 million that commercial and institutional indirect purchasers reached with Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corp. and Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. to settle claims they conspired with competitors to fix the price of broiler chicken. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a preliminary approval hearing that the settlement is a "significant one," and said the companies' willingness to cooperate as the class pursues claims against remaining defendants in the sprawling antitrust litigation has considerable value. Adam Zapala of Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP also told the judge that the...

