New DOJ Tip Line Targets Central American Corruption

By Rachel Scharf (October 15, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday unveiled a new tip line for reports of possible bribery and money laundering tied to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the latest in President Joe Biden's global anti-corruption push and related efforts to control migration. In June, Biden announced a multi-agency plan to crack down on foreign tax havens, illicit financing and other overseas corruption. Among the plan's initiatives is the Anti-Corruption Task Force, a group of DOJ Criminal Division officials focused on Central America's so-called Northern Triangle. The task force has now created a tip line for reports of individuals and corporations involved in...

