Amazon Escapes Suit Over Purchased Video Prices, For Now

By Craig Clough (October 18, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed a putative class action Friday alleging Amazon violated state consumer laws by allowing customers to purchase videos at a higher fee than rented content when the media might one day become unavailable, ruling the lead plaintiff's injuries are only speculative because she still has all her videos. Because lead plaintiff Amanda Caudel does not dispute that Amazon.com Inc. did not cut access to any of her purchased videos, she lacks standing to sue, U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller wrote in an order dismissing the suit without prejudice. "Her videos remain in her library, and her...

