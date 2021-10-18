Draft Plan Illuminates EPA's Enviro Justice, Climate Priorities

By Michael Leslie, Ilana Saltzbart and Granta Nakayama (October 18, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's draft strategic plan provides the key to understanding a number of the agency's recent initiatives, including an enhanced focus on environmental justice communities, greater oversight of regulatory programs, forging state and local partnerships to enforce environmental laws, and implementing climate adaptation and environmental justice enforcement initiatives. On Oct. 1, the EPA issued its draft strategic plan for fiscal years 2022-2026.[1] The plan communicates the EPA's vision, priorities and strategies for accomplishing its mission over the next four years, and sets out the agency's new climate change and environmental justice strategic goals. It emphasizes that these two...

