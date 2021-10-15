Imminent NFL Race-Norming Deal To Be Sealed, For Now

By Zachary Zagger (October 15, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The anticipated agreement on how to remove controversial use of race-based norms from the NFL concussion settlement is nearing finalization, but it will be kept under seal, at least for now, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday after a request from the league, concussion class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP and attorneys for two Black former players. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody extended the deadline to Oct. 20 for the parties to file their finalized agreement on how to handle Black players' claims in the concussion settlement after the NFL and class counsel agreed to stop the use of...

