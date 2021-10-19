7th Circ. Ruling Offers Arbitration Clarity For ERISA Claims

By Michael Roche, Aubrey Smith and Shannon Lemajeur (October 19, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 10, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled in Smith v. Board of Directors of Triad Manufacturing Inc. that an employee stock ownership plan's arbitration provision was unenforceable because it limited the relief available in arbitration to the individual claimant. Citing the rarely used effective vindication doctrine, the Seventh Circuit decided that such individualized relief was incompatible with the statutory remedies[1] available under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act Section 502(a)(2) for breaches of fiduciary duty under ERISA Section 409(a).[2] Although the ruling found the particular arbitration provision was unenforceable, it was the circuit court's first...

