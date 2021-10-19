How Food Safety Ruling Supports FDA Framework

By Joseph Dages (October 19, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has upheld the legality of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approach to regulating substances that are generally recognized as safe, or GRAS.[1] In the Sept. 30 opinion and order in Center for Food Safety v. Price, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York sent a strong message confirming that the GRAS regulatory framework is a lawful implementation of Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Importantly, the ruling affirms that substances that are self-determined to be GRAS will not only continue to be exempt from...

