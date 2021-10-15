Claims Court Wants Analysis Of Marine Corps' Small-Biz Deal

By Daniel Wilson (October 15, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has directed the U.S. Small Business Administration to analyze whether a disputed sole-source Marine Corps small-business contract would have an adverse effect on other smaller companies, saying it had wrongly failed to do so earlier. AccelGov LLC had correctly argued that the Marines' sole-source information technology bridge contract awarded to United Support Services Inc. under the SBA's 8(a) program was not a new requirement but a follow-on to an incumbent contract, Judge David A. Tapp ruled in a Sep. 30 decision unsealed Friday. That meant the SBA should have conducted an adverse impact analysis, looking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS