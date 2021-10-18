Baseball Teams Ask 9th Circ. For Another At-Bat In Virus Suit

By Shane Dilworth (October 18, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The owners of 19 minor league baseball teams asked the Ninth Circuit to rehear their arguments on whether their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic are barred by virus exclusions, arguing that the court's previous ruling in favor of three Nationwide units contradicts other causation decisions. A group of minor league baseball teams suing their insurers for coverage say their losses from the canceled 2020 season were not only caused by the coronavirus, but also by government shutdown orders and Major League Baseball's failure to supply players. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The teams, which include the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Columbia Fireflies, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS