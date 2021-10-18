Fired Worker Awarded $1M Fights Invesco's New Trial Bid

By Michelle Casady (October 18, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A former Invesco Ltd. media relations director who was awarded $1 million by a jury after she claimed she was fired for taking time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act told a Texas federal judge the company isn't entitled to the new trial it's seeking. In a response filed with the court Friday, Raslyn Cobbin-Wooten told the court it should reject her former employer's bid for a redo, because it has "offered no compelling argument to set aside the jury's verdict." Invesco has asked the court for a new trial, arguing that the jury's $1 million award on the...

