American Airlines Gets Bank's Force Majeure Claim Grounded

By Jasmin Jackson (October 18, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge won't let a Banco Santander unit invoke a force majeure clause to ax a co-branded credit card with American Airlines, only allowing the bank to argue that COVID-19 has potentially made the card's air miles useless. In an order issued on Friday, U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner shaved half of the contract breach suit Banco Santander (Brasil) lodged against American Airlines Inc. over a travel-perks credit card for Brazilian citizens, tossing one of the bank's claims that the airline's suspension of flights to Brazil counts as a failure to perform. According to Judge Kovner, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS