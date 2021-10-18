5th Circ. Revives Pollution Claims Against DuPont

By Morgan Conley (October 18, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a putative class action against DuPont and the Louisiana Department of Health, with a split panel saying the claims can't be deemed tardy until it's determined when one resident realized her symptoms might be tied to pollution from a neoprene plant. In a published opinion Friday, the Fifth Circuit reversed a lower court's finding that Juanea Butler waited too long to bring allegations that a neoprene production facility previously owned by E.I. DuPont de Nemours exposed nearby residents to unsafe levels of chloroprene and the Louisiana Department of Health failed to do enough to protect the public...

