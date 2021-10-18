Real Estate Rumors: JB Capital, Agave, Yazvinski

By Andrew McIntyre (October 18, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- JB Capital Management and Royce Properties have purchased a Jupiter, Florida, retail center for $25.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for Fresh Market Village, a 55,046-square-foot retail center, and the seller is an entity managed by real estate firm Elion Partners, according to the report. Agave Restaurant and Tequila Bar has inked a deal to lease 4,400 square feet on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The restaurant is taking space at 688 Columbus Ave., which is owned by Columbus Park Corp., and will have the space for 15...

