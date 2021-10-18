Kirkland, Willkie Pilot Blue Owl's Up To $1.6B Bid On RE Firm

By Charlie Innis (October 18, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Asset management firm Blue Owl, steered by Kirkland, said Monday that it plans to grab Willkie-led Oak Street, a real estate investment firm, for up to $1.6 billion. The deal calls for Blue Owl Capital Inc. to pay $950 million for Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC with a mix of cash and common units in Blue Owl, in addition to extra payments worth up to $650 million depending on "certain performance thresholds," the company said. Blue Owl, which has $62.4 billion in assets under management, billed the potential deal with Oak Street as a way to bring real estate...

