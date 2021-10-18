O'Melveny Snags Top Entertainment Atty From Manatt Phelps

By Hailey Konnath (October 18, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has added one of the entertainment industry's most preeminent deal-makers to its Century City, California, office, bringing aboard the former leader of the entertainment group at Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, the firm announced Monday. Lindsay Conner has joined O'Melveny as a partner in its entertainment, sports and media group. He's one of the most accomplished corporate lawyers in the entertainment industry, having worked as outside counsel for film studios, television networks, telecommunications and digital media companies, and rights holders and content owners, the firm said. Conner spent 12 years at Manatt Phelps, where he worked with...

