Jay-Z 'Abandoned' Perfume Brand Partner, NYC Jury Hears

By Max Jaeger (October 18, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Jay-Z went to trial Monday on claims he failed to hype a perfume line, with jurors in Manhattan hearing dueling portraits of the rapper as either an absentee promoter who cost a perfume maker millions or a savvy businessman trying to protect his personal brand from being diluted. Parlux Fragrances and parent Perfumania Holdings Inc. sued Jay-Z in New York state court in 2016, alleging they lost $18 million after the rapper, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, and his company S. Carter Enterprises LLC breached contractual obligations to promote the Gold Jay-Z brand perfume and develop other scents. "Jay-Z made a deal,...

