FTC Says Shkreli Has No Good Reason To Delay Antitrust Trial

By Nadia Dreid (October 18, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is fighting back against disgraced former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's bid to have his mid-December civil trial pushed back to May, telling a New York federal judge that it is simply the latest in a line of attempts to delay trial. The agency's response to Shkreli's motion came Friday, two days after he asked U.S. District Judge Denise Cote to bump his rapidly approaching trial date up by almost five months. Shkreli says the current timeline of the case would put in jeopardy an opportunity for early release from the federal prison where he's serving a seven-year...

